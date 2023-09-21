Will Lawrence Cager hit paydirt when the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers play in Week 3 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the piece below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Cager caught 13 passes last year en route to 118 yards and one score.

Cager had one touchdown catch last year (in six games).

Lawrence Cager Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 1 0 0 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 9 1 Week 11 Lions 3 2 20 0 Week 12 @Cowboys 2 1 20 0 Week 18 @Eagles 10 8 69 0 Wild Card @Vikings 2 1 4 0 Divisional @Eagles 1 1 16 0

