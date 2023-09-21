Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Oneida County, New York this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Oneida County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Notre Dame High School - Utica at Tully JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 21

7:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Tully, NY

Tully, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Cooperstown Senior High School at Sauquoit Valley Senior High School