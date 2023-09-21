New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Orange County, New York this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Pine Bush Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21
- Location: Newburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Marlboro High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Port Jervis Senior High School at Minisink Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Slate Hill, NY
- Conference: Orange County 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
