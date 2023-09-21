Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Orange County, New York this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Pine Bush Senior High School at Newburgh Free Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 21

6:00 PM ET on September 21 Location: Newburgh, NY

Newburgh, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Marlboro High School at Goshen Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Port Jervis Senior High School at Minisink Valley High School