Will Wan'Dale Robinson pay out his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the New York Giants play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important numbers.

Will Wan'Dale Robinson score a touchdown against the 49ers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Robinson's stats last season included 23 receptions for 227 yards and one TD, averaging 37.8 yards, and he was on the end of 31 targets.

Robinson had a receiving touchdown in one of six games last year. However, he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Wan'Dale Robinson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Titans 1 1 5 0 Week 6 Ravens 4 3 37 1 Week 7 @Jaguars 8 6 50 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 3 2 15 0 Week 10 Texans 2 2 20 0 Week 11 Lions 13 9 100 0

