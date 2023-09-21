Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-76) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (13-4) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (11-10) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have won 48, or 54.5%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season New York has won 35 of its 56 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

New York has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 634 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Yankees Schedule