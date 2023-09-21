Yankees vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 21
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Thursday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (76-76) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (85-67) at 7:05 PM ET (on September 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (13-4) to the mound, while Jose Berrios (11-10) will get the nod for the Blue Jays.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- The Yankees have won 48, or 54.5%, of the 88 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season New York has won 35 of its 56 games, or 62.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.
- New York has scored the fifth-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 634 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|W 6-3
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.