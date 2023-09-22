New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chenango County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Chenango County, New York, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Chenango County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Horseheads Senior High School at Norwich Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Norwich, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
