New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Dutchess County, New York, there are exciting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at Rhinebeck Senior High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on September 21
- Location: Rhinebeck, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Ramapo High School at Poughkeepsie High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
