Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Erie County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Pioneer Senior High School at Health Sciences Charter School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Orchard Park High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on September 22

7:15 PM ET on September 22 Location: Lancaster, NY

Lancaster, NY Conference: Erie County 1

Erie County 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Springville Griffith Institute at Lackawanna Senior High School