As of September 22 the New York Giants' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, seven Giants games hit the over.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last year and 4-4 away from home.

New York posted a 3-2 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5-1 record as underdogs.

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

Also, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

Barkley also had 57 receptions for 338 yards and zero TDs.

Parris Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

In the passing game, Darius Slayton scored two TDs, hauling in 46 balls for 724 yards (55.7 per game).

Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1300 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2800 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +750 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +750

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.