New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saratoga County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Saratoga County, New York this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Saratoga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Ballston Spa Senior High School at Shenendehowa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Clifton Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Albany High School at South Glens Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: South Glens Falls, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
