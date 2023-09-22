New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in St. Lawrence County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
St. Lawrence County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.
St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Potsdam Senior High School at South Jefferson Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Adams, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Canton Central School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on September 23
- Location: Canton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy High School at Massena Central High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Massena, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
