St. Lawrence County, New York has high school football games on the schedule this week, and info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    • St. Lawrence County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Potsdam Senior High School at South Jefferson Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Adams, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    St. Lawrence Senior High School at Canton Central School

    • Game Time: 10:30 AM ET on September 23
    • Location: Canton, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Franklin Academy High School at Massena Central High School

    • Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Massena, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

