    • Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Comsewogue Senior High School at Hauppauge High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Hauppauge, NY
    • Conference: A-4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amityville Memorial High School at Kings Park High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Kings Park, NY
    • Conference: A-5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    East Islip High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Islip High School at Center Moriches High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Center Moriches, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bay Shore Senior High School at Walt Whitman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Sayville High School at Half Hollow Hills High School West

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • Conference: A-5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harborfields High School at East Hampton High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: East Hampton, NY
    • Conference: A-5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Rocky Point Senior High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
    • Location: Manorville, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

