If you reside in Ulster County, New York and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

TBD at New Paltz Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22

6:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: New Paltz, NY

New Paltz, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Marlboro High School at Goshen Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Goshen, NY

Goshen, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Liberty Senior High School at Saugerties Senior High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23

1:00 PM ET on September 23 Location: Saugerties, NY

Saugerties, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky Point Senior High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School