New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Ulster County, New York and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
TBD at New Paltz Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: New Paltz, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marlboro High School at Goshen Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Goshen, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Liberty Senior High School at Saugerties Senior High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Saugerties, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Point Senior High School at Eastport-South Manor JrSr High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 23
- Location: Manorville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
