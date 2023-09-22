Friday's game between the New York Yankees (77-76) and Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:05 PM ET on September 22.

The Yankees will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-5) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (2-8).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 4-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have been favorites in 89 games this season and won 49 (55.1%) of those contests.

New York has entered 89 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 49-40 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 639 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have a 3.99 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Schedule