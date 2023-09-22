How to Watch the Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to outdo Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Diamondbacks vs Yankees Odds
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 210 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
- The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 639 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.
- The Yankees rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.
- New York has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Luke Weaver (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Weaver has made nine starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Luis Ortiz
|9/17/2023
|Pirates
|L 3-2
|Away
|Carlos Rodón
|Colin Selby
|9/19/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Yusei Kikuchi
|9/20/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/22/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Brandon Pfaadt
|9/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Zach Davies
|9/24/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Ryne Nelson
|9/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Michael King
|Kevin Gausman
|9/27/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|José Berríos
|9/28/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Chris Bassitt
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.