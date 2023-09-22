Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks will aim to outdo Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: YES

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 210 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 639 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .303.

The Yankees rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

New York averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.99 ERA this season, which ranks eighth in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.237 WHIP this season, sixth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luke Weaver (2-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Weaver has made nine starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 4.2 frames when he pitches.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Pirates W 6-3 Away Luke Weaver Luis Ortiz 9/17/2023 Pirates L 3-2 Away Carlos Rodón Colin Selby 9/19/2023 Blue Jays L 7-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Yusei Kikuchi 9/20/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/21/2023 Blue Jays W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/22/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Luke Weaver Brandon Pfaadt 9/23/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Carlos Rodón Zach Davies 9/24/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Clarke Schmidt Ryne Nelson 9/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael King Kevin Gausman 9/27/2023 Blue Jays - Away Gerrit Cole José Berríos 9/28/2023 Blue Jays - Away Luke Weaver Chris Bassitt

