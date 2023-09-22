The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) and the New York Yankees (77-76) will match up in the series opener on Friday, September 22 at Yankee Stadium, with Brandon Pfaadt getting the nod for the Diamondbacks and Luke Weaver toeing the rubber for the Yankees. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. The over/under for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA) vs Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA)

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 39 (61.9%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have a 39-24 record (winning 61.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Yankees have won in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Yankees have won 21 of 47 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 4th

