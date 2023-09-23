The Albany (NY) Great Danes are expected to win their game against the Morgan State Bears at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Albany (NY) vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-18.6) 37.8 Albany (NY) 28, Morgan State 10

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 CAA Predictions

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes covered five times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

The Great Danes and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 11 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Bears and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 10 times last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Great Danes vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Morgan State 16.0 18.0 10.0 20.0 19.0 17.0 Albany (NY) 23.7 21.7 34.0 13.0 18.5 26.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.