The Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-2) visit the Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Hughes Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Morgan State ranks 15th-worst in total offense (243.0 yards per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 32nd with 292.7 yards allowed per game. With 23.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Albany (NY) ranks 66th in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 29th, giving up 21.7 points per contest.

We give more details below.

Albany (NY) vs. Morgan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Hughes Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Albany (NY) vs. Morgan State Key Statistics

Albany (NY) Morgan State 312.7 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.0 (104th) 342.3 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (35th) 125.3 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.7 (100th) 187.3 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 146.3 (106th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (2nd)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has thrown for 540 yards on 55-of-109 passing with five touchdowns and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Nate Larkins is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 153 yards, or 51.0 per game.

Caden Burti leads his team with 100 receiving yards on nine catches.

Brevin Easton has 11 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 99 yards (33.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jackson Parker has racked up 73 reciving yards (24.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Morgan State Stats Leaders

Duce Taylor has 198 pass yards for Morgan State, completing 42.9% of his passes and throwing two touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

Jarin Davis has compiled 144 rushing yards on 39 carries. He's also added 74 yards (24.7 per game) on four catches.

Jabriel Johnson has racked up 78 yards on 18 attempts, scoring one time.

Treveyon Pratt's 95 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has totaled eight receptions and two touchdowns.

Anthony James Jr. has a total of 63 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight passes.

