The Syracuse Orange (3-0) host the Army Black Knights (2-1) at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Syracuse has been firing on all cylinders this year, as they rank fifth-best in scoring offense (49.3 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (9 points allowed per game). With 35.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Army ranks 40th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 30th, surrendering 15.3 points per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Army vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Army vs. Syracuse Key Statistics

Army Syracuse 416.7 (61st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 542.7 (9th) 292.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.7 (20th) 239 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.7 (10th) 177.7 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 311 (18th) 6 (98th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 5 (46th) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (6th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 447 yards on 20-of-39 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 232 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has taken 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston leads his team with 250 receiving yards on eight catches with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has caught five passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (29 per game) with one touchdown.

Liam Fortner has racked up 53 reciving yards (17.7 ypg) this season.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 727 passing yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (88.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has collected 207 yards on 41 attempts, scoring five times. He's grabbed eight passes for 72 yards (24 per game), as well.

Donovan Brown has hauled in 12 receptions for 206 yards (68.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Umari Hatcher has caught nine passes for 188 yards (62.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaiah Jones has been the target of 12 passes and compiled eight catches for 157 yards, an average of 52.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.