The Syracuse Orange (3-0) play the Army Black Knights (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Syracuse Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Army vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Army vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

Army has won one game against the spread this season.

Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

