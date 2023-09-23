The Syracuse Orange (3-0) play the Army Black Knights (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Army vs. Syracuse Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Army vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Army Moneyline
BetMGM Syracuse (-14) 51.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Syracuse (-13.5) 50.5 -610 +440 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Army vs. Syracuse Betting Trends

  • Army has won one game against the spread this season.
  • Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Orange have been favored by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

