Army vs. Syracuse: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Syracuse Orange (3-0) play the Army Black Knights (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 14 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Army matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Army vs. Syracuse Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Army vs. Syracuse Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-14)
|51.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-13.5)
|50.5
|-610
|+440
Week 4 Odds
Army vs. Syracuse Betting Trends
- Army has won one game against the spread this season.
- Syracuse has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Orange have been favored by 14 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
