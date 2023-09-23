The Buffalo Bills at the moment have +1000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, six Bills games went over the point total.

Offensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit last season, ranking second-best in the NFL by totaling 397.6 yards per game. It ranked sixth on defense (319.1 yards allowed per game).

The Bills went 7-1 at home last year and 6-2 on the road.

The Bills were 4-2 in the AFC East and 9-2 in the AFC overall.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen passed for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his passes, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Allen rushed for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

Latavius Murray ran for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Gabriel Davis scored seven TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 836 yards (55.7 per game).

Matt Milano delivered three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bills Player Futures

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets L 22-16 +6600 2 September 17 Raiders W 38-10 +10000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +1300 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +10000 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +10000 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +2000 10 November 13 Broncos - +12500 11 November 19 Jets - +6600 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +600 15 December 17 Cowboys - +800 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +3000 17 December 31 Patriots - +10000 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +1300

