In the game between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and Buffalo Bulls on Saturday, September 23 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Ragin' Cajuns to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Buffalo vs. Louisiana Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Buffalo (+10) Over (57.5) Louisiana 35, Buffalo 32

Buffalo Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Bulls based on the moneyline is 26.3%.

The Bulls is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 10-point underdogs this season, Buffalo is 1-0 against the spread.

Each Bulls three game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total for Buffalo games this year is 3.3 fewer points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Louisiana Betting Info (2023)

The Ragin' Cajuns have a 78.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Ragin' Cajuns have posted one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana has not covered a spread (0-1) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Two of the Ragin' Cajuns' three games have hit the over.

Louisiana games this season have posted an average total of 55.2, which is 2.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bulls vs. Ragin' Cajuns 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisiana 36.7 24.0 38.0 13.0 36.0 29.5 Buffalo 27.0 44.3 32.0 47.5 17.0 38.0

