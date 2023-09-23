Buffalo vs. Louisiana: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Buffalo Bulls (0-3) will look to upset the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Cajun Field. The Ragin' Cajuns are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Buffalo matchup.
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisiana Moneyline
|Buffalo Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisiana (-8.5)
|59.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisiana (-8.5)
|59.5
|-330
|+260
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Louisiana Betting Trends
- Buffalo has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Bulls have covered the spread when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
- Louisiana has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 8.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Buffalo 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+1300
|Bet $100 to win $1300
