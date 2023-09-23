The Georgetown Hoyas (2-1) visit the Columbia Lions (0-1) at Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While Columbia's defense ranks 39th with 24 points allowed per game, the Lions have been a little less successful on offense, ranking 0-worst (3 points per game). Georgetown has been dominant on the defensive side of the ball, giving up just 13.3 points per game (seventh-best). Offensively, it ranks 26th by putting up 32 points per game.

For more details on this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Columbia vs. Georgetown Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Manhattan, New York

Manhattan, New York Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Columbia vs. Georgetown Key Statistics

Columbia Georgetown 157 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 399.3 (36th) 392 (8th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (25th) 74 (116th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 249.3 (6th) 83 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150 (103rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Columbia Stats Leaders

Caden Bell has thrown for 83 yards (83 ypg) to lead Columbia, completing 37.5% of his passes compared to one interception this season.

Joey Giorgi has 73 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Malcolm Terry II has racked up 7 yards on three attempts.

JJ Jenkins' 41 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected three catches.

Bryson Canty has hauled in three passes while averaging 33 yards per game.

Ty'son Edwards has a total of 8 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Georgetown Stats Leaders

Tyler Knoop leads Georgetown with 450 yards on 43-of-65 passing with six touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 93 rushing yards (31 ypg) on 18 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Joshua Stakely is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 339 yards, or 113 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Naieem Kearney has collected 222 yards (on 41 carries) with three touchdowns.

Brock Biestek paces his squad with 102 receiving yards on six receptions.

Nicholas Dunnenman has caught 11 passes and compiled 97 receiving yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jimmy Kibble's three targets have resulted in three receptions for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Columbia or Georgetown gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.