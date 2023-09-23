Ivy League opponents meet when the Yale Bulldogs (0-1) and the Cornell Big Red (1-0) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Yale Bowl.

With 491 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks ninth-worst in the FCS, Yale has had to lean on its 51st-ranked offense (369 yards per contest) to keep them in games. Cornell's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 17th-best in the FCS with 239 total yards ceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 401 total yards per game, which ranks 33rd.

Cornell vs. Yale Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Cornell vs. Yale Key Statistics

Cornell Yale 401 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369 (124th) 239 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 491 (15th) 108 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (12th) 293 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143 (108th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Cornell Stats Leaders

Jameson Wang has thrown for 293 yards (293 ypg) to lead Cornell, completing 61.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 85 yards (85 ypg) on 17 carries.

Ean Pope has run for 12 yards across three attempts.

Davon Kiser's 141 receiving yards (141 yards per game) are a team high. He has four receptions on zero targets with one touchdown.

Nicholas Laboy has five receptions (on zero targets) for a total of 70 yards (70 yards per game) this year.

Parker Woodring's two grabs (on zero targets) have netted him 34 yards (34 ypg) and one touchdown.

Yale Stats Leaders

Nolan Grooms has thrown for 112 yards, completing 70.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns this season. He's also run for 68 yards (68 ypg) on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Tre Peterson, has carried the ball 17 times for 95 yards (95 per game).

Mason Tipton's 76 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted five times and has registered five catches and one touchdown.

Aidan Stephens has put up a 15-yard season so far, hauling in one pass on one target.

Ryan Lindley has a total of 15 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four throws.

