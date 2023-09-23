The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0) meet a fellow ACC opponent when they visit the Clemson Tigers (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Memorial Stadium.

Florida State owns the 62nd-ranked defense this season (22 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best with 47.3 points per game. Clemson has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 20th-best in total yards per game (489.3) and seventh-best in total yards surrendered per game (246.7).

We dive into all of the info you need to know about this contest in this article, including how to watch on ABC.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida State vs. Clemson Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Florida State vs. Clemson Key Statistics

Florida State Clemson 462.7 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 489.3 (25th) 391.7 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (6th) 189.7 (36th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (16th) 273 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.7 (39th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 4 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis leads Florida State with 729 yards (243 ypg) on 54-of-84 passing with eight touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 96 rushing yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Trey Benson has racked up 194 yards on 35 carries while finding the end zone four times.

Johnny Wilson has hauled in 11 receptions for 209 yards (69.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Keon Coleman has put up a 170-yard season so far with four touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 19 targets.

Jaheim Bell has a total of 125 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing seven passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has put up 693 passing yards, or 231 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.4% of his passes and has collected eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Will Shipley is his team's leading rusher with 36 carries for 225 yards, or 75 per game. Shipley has also chipped in with 11 catches for 58 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Phil Mafah has rushed for 166 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has racked up 197 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Antonio Williams has caught 15 passes and compiled 145 receiving yards (48.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tyler Brown's eight targets have resulted in seven receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida State or Clemson gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.