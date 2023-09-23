Our computer model predicts the Fordham Rams will beat the Stonehill Skyhawks on Saturday, September 23 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Jack Coffey Field, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Fordham vs. Stonehill Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Fordham (-11.9) 56.3 Fordham 34, Stonehill 22

Fordham Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have covered the spread in every game this season.

One of the Rams' one games this season has gone over the point total.

Stonehill Betting Info (2022)

Rams vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fordham 33.0 29.0 46.0 16.0 26.5 35.5 Stonehill 24.3 33.7 17.0 51.0 28.0 25.0

