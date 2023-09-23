The Stonehill Skyhawks (2-1) visit the Fordham Rams (2-1) at Jack Coffey Field on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Fordham ranks 67th in scoring defense this year (29 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking 22nd-best in the FCS with 33 points per game. With 350 total yards per game on offense, Stonehill ranks 62nd in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 91st, giving up 411.3 total yards per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game

Fordham vs. Stonehill Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Bronx, New York

Bronx, New York Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Fordham vs. Stonehill Key Statistics

Fordham Stonehill 402.3 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350 (59th) 397.7 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 411.3 (95th) 127 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178 (30th) 275.3 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (88th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Fordham Stats Leaders

CJ Montes has thrown for 826 yards, completing 66.3% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdowns this season. He's also run for 54 yards (18 ypg) on 39 carries.

Julius Loughride has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 239 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on eight catches for 60 yards (20 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

M.J. Wright's leads his squad with 316 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 21 catches (out of 25 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Mekai Felton has hauled in 13 receptions totaling 178 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Garrett Cody has a total of 155 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 11 throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Stonehill Stats Leaders

Ashur Carraha leads Stonehill with 516 yards on 47-of-83 passing with three touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 36 rushing yards (12 ypg) on 13 carries.

Jermaine Corbett's team-high 378 rushing yards have come on 82 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 87 receiving yards (29 per game) on 11 catches.

Tom Comella has taken 16 carries and totaled 88 yards with one touchdown.

Chris Domercat has hauled in 205 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Brigham Dunphy's one target has resulted in two receptions for 54 yards.

