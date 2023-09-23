The New York Jets have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 23.

Jets Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +800

+800 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New York Betting Insights

New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

A total of five Jets games last season hit the over.

New York ranked 25th in total offense this year (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 318.2 yards allowed per game.

The Jets had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 away last year.

As a favorite last season New York had only two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.

The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Jets Impact Players

Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.

In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 catches for 295 yards.

Garrett Wilson had 83 receptions for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.

In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, hauling in 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).

Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his passes, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.

C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.

2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 Bills W 22-16 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cowboys L 30-10 +800 3 September 24 Patriots - +10000 4 October 1 Chiefs - +600 5 October 8 @ Broncos - +12500 6 October 15 Eagles - +750 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Giants - +10000 9 November 6 Chargers - +3000 10 November 12 @ Raiders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Bills - +1000 12 November 24 Dolphins - +1300 13 December 3 Falcons - +4000 14 December 10 Texans - +75000 15 December 17 @ Dolphins - +1300 16 December 24 Commanders - +8000 17 December 28 @ Browns - +4000 18 January 7 @ Patriots - +10000

