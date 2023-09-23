According to our computer projection model, the Valparaiso Beacons will beat the Marist Red Foxes when the two teams match up at Brown Field on Saturday, September 23, which kicks off at 1:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Marist vs. Valparaiso Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Valparaiso (-9.5) 62.5 Valparaiso 36, Marist 27

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions

Marist Betting Info (2022)

The Red Foxes covered four times in 11 matchups with a spread last year.

In Red Foxes games last season, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Valparaiso Betting Info (2022)

The Beacons covered six times in 11 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Beacons games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Foxes vs. Beacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Valparaiso 16.0 38.0 -- -- 16.0 38.0 Marist 14.0 49.0 21.0 49.0 7.0 49.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.