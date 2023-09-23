The Maryland Terrapins (3-0) take on a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Michigan State Spartans (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Spartan Stadium.

Maryland has the 26th-ranked offense this year (39.3 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 21st-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game. Michigan State is compiling 27.7 points per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 20.7 points per contest (56th-ranked) on defense.

We dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts in this article, including how to watch on NBC.

Maryland vs. Michigan State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Spartan Stadium

Maryland vs. Michigan State Key Statistics

Maryland Michigan State 480 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.3 (84th) 314.7 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375 (82nd) 176 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114 (108th) 304 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.3 (45th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Maryland Stats Leaders

Taulia Tagovailoa has 889 passing yards for Maryland, completing 66.7% of his passes and recording five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Roman Hemby, has carried the ball 40 times for 243 yards (81 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught nine passes for 94 yards.

Colby McDonald has collected 166 yards on 21 carries, scoring two times.

Jeshaun Jones has hauled in 13 receptions for 198 yards (66 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Corey Dyches has caught 16 passes for 195 yards (65 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kaden Prather's eight receptions have turned into 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has recored 707 passing yards, or 235.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.1% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with one interception.

The team's top rusher, Nathan Carter, has carried the ball 54 times for 272 yards (90.7 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalen Berger has collected 31 yards (on 10 attempts) with one touchdown.

Christian Fitzpatrick has collected six catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 164 (54.7 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Jaron Glover has seven receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 152 yards (50.7 yards per game) this year.

Tre Mosley has racked up 144 reciving yards (48 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

