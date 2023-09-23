Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in New York
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Week 4 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving New York programs. Among those games is the Army Black Knights playing the Syracuse Orange.
College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week
Army Black Knights at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Syracuse (-13.5)
Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Yale Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Georgetown Hoyas at Columbia Lions
- Time: 12:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium
- TV Channel: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Jack Coffey Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Fitton Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium
- TV Channel: FloSports
Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium
- TV Channel: NEC Front Row
Albany (NY) Great Danes at Morgan State Bears
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Hughes Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Louisiana (-10)
