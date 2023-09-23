The Week 4 college football schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket, including those involving New York programs. Among those games is the Army Black Knights playing the Syracuse Orange.

College Football Games to Watch in New York on TV This Week

Army Black Knights at Syracuse Orange

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Syracuse (-13.5)

Cornell Big Red at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Georgetown Hoyas at Columbia Lions

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Robert K. Kraft Field at Lawrence A. Wien Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Marist Red Foxes at Valparaiso Beacons

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Brown Field

Brown Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Stonehill Skyhawks at Fordham Rams

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Jack Coffey Field

Jack Coffey Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Colgate Raiders at Holy Cross Crusaders

Time: 2:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Fitton Field

Fitton Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Richmond Spiders at Stony Brook Seawolves

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium

Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

Merrimack Warriors at Wagner Seahawks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium TV Channel: NEC Front Row

Albany (NY) Great Danes at Morgan State Bears

Time: 6:00 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Hughes Stadium

Hughes Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Date: Saturday, September 23

Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Louisiana (-10)

