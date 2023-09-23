Big 12 foes will clash when the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oklahoma 31, Cincinnati 28

Oklahoma 31, Cincinnati 28 Oklahoma has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Sooners have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter and won every time.

Cincinnati will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Bearcats have played as an underdog of +425 or more once this season and won that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Sooners have an implied win probability of 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Cincinnati (+14)



Cincinnati (+14) Oklahoma is unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Sooners have been favored by 14 points or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those contests.

Cincinnati has covered one time against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (56.5)



Over (56.5) Oklahoma and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in a game twice this season.

The total for the contest of 56.5 is 38.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oklahoma (55.7 points per game) and Cincinnati (39 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oklahoma

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.7 63.3 58.5 Implied Total AVG 44.7 45 44 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Cincinnati

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.8 50.8 Implied Total AVG 34.5 34.5 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

