Big 12 foes meet when the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (3-0) and the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium.

Oklahoma ranks 32nd in total defense this year (289 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth-best in the FBS with 534 total yards per game. Cincinnati's offense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FBS with 525.3 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 307.3 total yards per game, which ranks 44th.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on FOX.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Nippert Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Key Statistics

Oklahoma Cincinnati 534 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 525.3 (18th) 289 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.3 (42nd) 176 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.3 (8th) 358 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 286 (29th) 2 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (61st) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (25th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 905 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 82.5% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 35 rushing yards (11.7 ypg) on 10 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 29 times for a team-high 161 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times.

Jovantae Barnes has piled up 122 yards on 28 attempts, scoring one time.

Andrel Anthony's team-leading 254 yards as a receiver have come on 14 receptions (out of 17 targets) with one touchdown.

Nic Anderson has put together a 188-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in five passes on five targets.

Jalil Farooq has a total of 159 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Cincinnati Stats Leaders

Emory Jones has thrown for 735 yards on 55-of-83 passing with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 144 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Corey Kiner, has carried the ball 47 times for 289 yards (96.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Xzavier Henderson has racked up 299 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Braden Smith has caught 10 passes and compiled 168 receiving yards (56 per game) with two touchdowns.

Dee Wiggins' 13 targets have resulted in seven receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Oklahoma or Cincinnati gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.