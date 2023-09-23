The No. 10 Oregon Ducks (3-0) and No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes (3-0) will battle in a clash of Pac-12 rivals at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Oregon vs. Colorado?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Autzen Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon 39, Colorado 30

Oregon 39, Colorado 30 Oregon has been the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Ducks have played as a moneyline favorite of -800 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Colorado won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Buffaloes have played as an underdog of +550 or more once this season and won that game.

The Ducks have an 88.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Colorado (+21)



Colorado (+21) Oregon is unbeaten against the spread this year.

The Ducks have been favored by 21 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Thus far in 2023 Colorado has two wins against the spread.

The Buffaloes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (70.5)



Under (70.5) Oregon and its opponents have not combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 70.5 points this season.

There have been two games featuring Colorado this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 70.5.

The total for the game of 70.5 is 28.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Oregon (58 points per game) and Colorado (41.3 points per game).

Splits Tables

Oregon

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 68.5 68.5 68.5 Implied Total AVG 45.5 54 37 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Colorado

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61 59.8 63.5 Implied Total AVG 38.3 36.5 42 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

