Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Syracuse vs. Army Game – Saturday, September 23
It'll be the Syracuse Orange (3-0) versus the Army Black Knights (2-1) in college football play at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
When and Where is Syracuse vs. Army?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Syracuse 30, Army 21
- Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
- The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Army won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Orange an 84.6% chance to win.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Army (+13.5)
- Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.
- The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
- Army has covered once against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (50.5)
- Syracuse and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 50.5 points twice this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 85 points per game, 34.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Syracuse
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56.5
|56.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|41
|29
|ATS Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|1-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Army
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.3
|44.3
|Implied Total AVG
|26
|26
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
