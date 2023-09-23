It'll be the Syracuse Orange (3-0) versus the Army Black Knights (2-1) in college football play at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, New York. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Army?

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Syracuse, New York
  • Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Syracuse 30, Army 21
  • Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
  • Army won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
  • The Black Knights have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +400 moneyline set for this game.
  • The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Orange an 84.6% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Army (+13.5)
  • Syracuse has two wins versus the spread in two games this year.
  • The Orange covered the spread in their only game when favored by 13.5 points or more.
  • Army has covered once against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (50.5)
  • Syracuse and its opponents have combined for over Saturday's total of 50.5 points twice this season.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 85 points per game, 34.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 56.5 56.5 56.5
Implied Total AVG 35 41 29
ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0
Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Army

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.3 44.3
Implied Total AVG 26 26
ATS Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-0 0-1
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

