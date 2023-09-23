The Syracuse Orange (3-0) and the Army Black Knights (2-1) square off at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Syracuse has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, ranking top-25 in both total offense (fifth-best with 542.7 yards per game) and total defense (21st-best with 275.7 yards allowed per game) this year. With 35.7 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Army ranks 40th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 30th, surrendering 15.3 points per game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on ACC Network.

Syracuse vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ACC Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse vs. Army Key Statistics

Syracuse Army 542.7 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.7 (61st) 275.7 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292.7 (31st) 231.7 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 239 (9th) 311 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 177.7 (112th) 4 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (98th) 8 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (46th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 727 passing yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and throwing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (88.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

This season, LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 41 times for 207 yards (69 per game) and five touchdowns, while also racking up 72 yards through the air.

Donovan Brown's team-leading 206 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in nine receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Jones' eight receptions have turned into 157 yards and two touchdowns.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 447 passing yards (149 per game) while completing 51.3% of his passes. He's thrown four touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 232 yards (77.3 ypg) on 56 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hayden Reed has racked up 33 carries and totaled 153 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has hauled in 250 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Short has caught five passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (29 per game) with one touchdown.

Liam Fortner's one target has resulted in one catch for 53 yards.

