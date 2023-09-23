The Syracuse Orange (3-0) are double-digit, 13.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Army Black Knights (2-1). The total is 49.5 points for this game.

Syracuse has been shining on both offense and defense, ranking fifth-best in scoring offense (49.3 points per game) and fourth-best in scoring defense (9 points allowed per game). Army ranks 53rd with 416.7 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 33rd with 292.7 total yards allowed per game on defense.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ACC Network

Syracuse vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -13.5 -105 -115 49.5 -110 -110 -550 +400

Looking to place a bet on Syracuse vs. Army? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 4 ACC Betting Trends

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse has covered the spread twice in two games this season.

The Orange have been favored by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Syracuse has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 84.6%.

Bet on Syracuse to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has been a dual threat for Syracuse so far this season. He has 727 passing yards, completing 62.2% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 266 yards (88.7 ypg) on 36 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has been handed the ball 41 times this year and racked up 207 yards (69 per game) with five touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with eight grabs for 72 yards

Donovan Brown's 206 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 16 times and has collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in nine receptions totaling 188 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Isaiah Jones has a total of 157 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing eight throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Marlowe Wax, the team's tackle and sacks leader, has collected two sacks, one TFL and 22 tackles.

Jeremiah Wilson leads the team with one interception, while also recording 12 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.