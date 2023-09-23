SEC foes will clash when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) battle the Auburn Tigers (3-0). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Texas A&M vs. Auburn?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Auburn 29, Texas A&M 28

Auburn 29, Texas A&M 28 Texas A&M has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Auburn will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 77.8% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Auburn (+8.5)



Auburn (+8.5) Texas A&M has two wins versus the spread in three games this season.

This season, the Aggies have won ATS in each of their two games as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Auburn has covered on one occasion against the spread this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (51.5)



Over (51.5) Texas A&M and its opponents have combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game twice this season.

This season, Auburn has played two games with a combined score higher than 51.5 points.

Texas A&M averages 44 points per game against Auburn's 39.3, amounting to 31.8 points over the matchup's point total of 51.5.

Splits Tables

Texas A&M

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.2 51.5 50.5 Implied Total AVG 38.7 44.5 27 ATS Record 2-1-0 2-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Auburn

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 56.5 55 Implied Total AVG 41.3 47 30 ATS Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

