The Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) host an SEC battle against the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M ranks 50th in scoring defense this season (20.3 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 44 points per game. Auburn's defensive unit has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 18th-best in the FBS with 12.3 points conceded per game. In terms of offense, it is compiling 39.3 points per game, which ranks 26th.

Below we dig deep into all of the details you need before this matchup begins, including how to watch on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Key Statistics

Texas A&M Auburn 467 (35th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 428 (56th) 298.3 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (13th) 129.7 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.7 (18th) 337.3 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.3 (89th) 3 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (115th) 2 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (10th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has 909 pass yards for Texas A&M, completing 70.5% of his passes and tossing eight touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 69 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 11 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has racked up 149 yards on 34 carries while finding paydirt two times. He's also caught seven passes for 52 yards (17.3 per game).

Rueben Owens has collected 83 yards on 20 attempts, scoring one time.

Evan Stewart's leads his squad with 257 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 27 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has hauled in 13 passes while averaging 64.7 yards per game.

Jahdae Walker has compiled eight grabs for 141 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne has thrown for 517 yards (172.3 ypg) to lead Auburn, completing 68.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 140 yards (46.7 ypg) on 22 carries with two touchdowns.

Damari Alston has taken 24 carries and totaled 119 yards with one touchdown.

Jay Fair has hauled in 174 receiving yards on 14 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Rivaldo Fairweather has put together a 96-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on eight targets.

Shane Hooks' 11 targets have resulted in five catches for 88 yards and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas A&M or Auburn gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.