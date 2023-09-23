Wagner vs. Merrimack Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 23
Our projection model predicts the Merrimack Warriors will beat the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Wagner vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Merrimack (-2.1)
|44.3
|Merrimack 23, Wagner 21
Week 4 NEC Predictions
Wagner Betting Info (2022)
- The Seahawks compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Seahawks games.
Merrimack Betting Info (2023)
- The Warriors have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.
- The Warriors have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).
Seahawks vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wagner
|11.0
|26.7
|--
|--
|11.0
|26.7
|Merrimack
|25.3
|18.7
|28.0
|7.0
|20.0
|42.0
