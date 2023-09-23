Our projection model predicts the Merrimack Warriors will beat the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 23 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Wagner vs. Merrimack Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Merrimack (-2.1) 44.3 Merrimack 23, Wagner 21

Week 4 NEC Predictions

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Seahawks games.

Merrimack Betting Info (2023)

The Warriors have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

The Warriors have hit the over in one of one games with a set total (100%).

Seahawks vs. Warriors 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wagner 11.0 26.7 -- -- 11.0 26.7 Merrimack 25.3 18.7 28.0 7.0 20.0 42.0

