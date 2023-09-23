NEC foes match up when the Wagner Seahawks (1-2) and the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium.

Wagner is totaling 292.7 yards per game on offense, which ranks 92nd in the FCS. On defense, the Seahawks rank 97th, allowing 421.0 yards per game. Merrimack has been dominant on defense, giving up just 253.7 total yards per contest (20th-best). Offensively, it ranks 69th by putting up 332.3 total yards per game.

See more information below, including how to watch this game on NEC Front Row.

Wagner vs. Merrimack Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Staten Island, New York

Staten Island, New York Venue: Hameline Field at Wagner College Stadium

Wagner vs. Merrimack Key Statistics

Wagner Merrimack 292.7 (82nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.3 (64th) 421.0 (101st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 253.7 (27th) 101.7 (94th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.0 (10th) 191.0 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 99.3 (119th) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has thrown for 463 yards (154.3 ypg) to lead Wagner, completing 50.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 33 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has carried the ball 46 times for a team-high 202 yards on the ground.

This season, Rickey Spruill has carried the ball 20 times for 79 yards (26.3 per game).

Trevor Shorter's leads his squad with 182 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight receptions (out of 12 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Mark Didio has caught 16 passes for 117 yards (39.0 yards per game) this year.

Guenson Alexis has been the target of 11 passes and racked up five receptions for 95 yards, an average of 31.7 yards per contest.

Merrimack Stats Leaders

Gavin McCusker has recored 298 passing yards, or 99.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 42.9% of his passes and has thrown one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 13.0 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

The team's top rusher, Tyvon Edmonds Jr., has carried the ball 78 times for 438 yards (146.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brendon Wyatt has racked up 141 yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Jelani Mason has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 96 (32.0 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

LJ Robinson has put up a 55-yard season so far. He's caught four passes on one target.

Donovan Wadley has racked up 35 reciving yards (11.7 ypg) this season.

