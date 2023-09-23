Among the options on the Week 4 MAC college football schedule, Bowling Green (+13.5) against Ohio is our best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting the total in the Akron vs. Indiana matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to bet on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 4 MAC Spread Bets

Pick: Bowling Green +13.5 vs. Ohio

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Favorite & Spread: Bowling Green by 1.3 points

Bowling Green by 1.3 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Kent State +27.5 vs. Fresno State

Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs

Kent State Golden Flashes at Fresno State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 15.1 points

Fresno State by 15.1 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Western Michigan +20.5 vs. Toledo

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets

Western Michigan Broncos at Toledo Rockets Projected Favorite & Spread: Toledo by 10.1 points

Toledo by 10.1 points Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Best Week 4 MAC Total Bets

Under 46.5 - Akron vs. Indiana

Matchup: Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers

Akron Zips at Indiana Hoosiers Projected Total: 36.0 points

36.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)

Over 57.5 - Buffalo vs. Louisiana

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Buffalo Bulls at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Projected Total: 67.0 points

67.0 points Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Under 44.5 - Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Matchup: Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons

Ohio Bobcats at Bowling Green Falcons Projected Total: 36.6 points

36.6 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: September 23

September 23 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Week 4 MAC Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Ohio 3-1 (0-0 MAC) 16.8 / 11.8 321.0 / 242.8 Miami (OH) 2-1 (0-0 MAC) 25.0 / 30.0 339.7 / 445.7 Eastern Michigan 2-1 (0-0 MAC) 19.3 / 21.7 269.3 / 425.0 Toledo 2-1 (0-0 MAC) 40.0 / 16.7 428.7 / 293.3 Northern Illinois 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 16.3 / 24.3 282.3 / 305.0 Bowling Green 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 22.7 / 26.7 347.3 / 342.0 Central Michigan 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 23.0 / 38.0 305.7 / 507.3 Akron 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 16.0 / 26.7 260.0 / 344.7 Kent State 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 16.7 / 31.3 302.3 / 394.7 Ball State 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 20.7 / 32.0 314.7 / 334.7 Western Michigan 1-2 (0-0 MAC) 17.3 / 35.3 355.3 / 388.0 Buffalo 0-3 (0-0 MAC) 27.0 / 44.3 347.0 / 510.3

