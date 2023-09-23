Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (78-76) and Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.
The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (3-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (2-5).
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 89 times and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.
- New York has a record of 36-21, a 63.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 646 (4.2 per game).
- The Yankees' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|L 3-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Colin Selby
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|L 7-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|W 5-3
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-1
|Luke Weaver vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 23
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Zach Davies
|September 24
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Ryne Nelson
|September 26
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 27
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 28
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Chris Bassitt
|September 29
|@ Royals
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Jordan Lyles
