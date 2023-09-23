Saturday's contest between the New York Yankees (78-76) and Arizona Diamondbacks (81-73) matching up at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:05 PM ET on September 23.

The Yankees will look to Carlos Rodon (3-6) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (2-5).

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network

Yankees vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 89 times and won 49, or 55.1%, of those games.

New York has a record of 36-21, a 63.2% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 646 (4.2 per game).

The Yankees' 3.97 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.

