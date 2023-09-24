On Sunday, September 24 at 1:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Bills will play the Washington Commanders at FedExField. Our computer model predicts that the Bills will win -- see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The Bills excelled on both offense and defense last season, ranking second-best in scoring offense (28.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (17.9 points allowed per game). The Commanders ranked 20th in total offense this season (330.3 yards per game), but they thrived on defense, ranking third-best in the NFL with 304.6 yards allowed per game.

Bills vs. Commanders Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Bills by 6) Over (43) Bills 27, Commanders 21

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bills' implied win probability is 73.3%.

Buffalo went 7-8-0 ATS last season.

The Bills had an ATS record of 5-7 when playing as at least 6-point favorites last season.

A total of six Buffalo games last season hit the over.

The point total average for Bills games last season was 47.7, 4.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for the Commanders.

Washington compiled an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

The Commanders covered the spread twice when an underdog by 6 points or more last year (in four opportunities).

Last year, five Washington games went over the point total.

Commanders games averaged 41.8 total points last season, 1.2 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Bills vs. Commanders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Buffalo 28.4 17.9 31.8 18.4 25.1 17.4 Washington 18.9 20.2 17.8 19 20.1 21.5

