Will Breece Hall Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Breece Hall was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New York Jets take on the New England Patriots at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. Take a look at Hall's stats below.
Hall has season stats that include 136 rushing yards on 14 carries (9.7 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus one reception on four targets for 20 yards.
Breece Hall Injury Status: LP
- Reported Injury: Knee
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Jets.
Jets vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Hall 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|14
|136
|0
|9.7
|4
|1
|20
|0
Hall Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|10
|127
|0
|1
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|4
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
