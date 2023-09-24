Will Dawson Knox Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Dawson Knox did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Knox's stats can be found on this page.
Knox's season stats include 35 yards on six receptions (5.8 per catch) and one touchdown. He has been targeted nine times.
Dawson Knox Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Back
- The Bills have no other receivers on the injury report.
Bills vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Knox 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|9
|6
|35
|15
|1
|5.8
Knox Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|4
|3
|25
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|5
|3
|10
|1
