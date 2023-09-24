The New York Giants at the moment have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

New York Betting Insights

New York won 13 games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Last season, seven Giants games went over the point total.

New York put up 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in NFL), and it ranked 25th on the other side of the ball with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Giants were 5-3-1. On the road, they were 4-4.

New York went 6-5-1 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC East, the Giants won only one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones passed for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), completing 67.2% of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions in 16 games last year.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and picked up 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +800 2 September 17 @ Cardinals W 31-28 +100000 3 September 21 @ 49ers L 30-12 +600 4 October 2 Seahawks - +4000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1300 6 October 15 @ Bills - +1000 7 October 22 Commanders - +8000 8 October 29 Jets - +6600 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +10000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +800 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +8000 12 November 26 Patriots - +10000 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +2800 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +750 17 December 31 Rams - +8000 18 January 7 Eagles - +750

