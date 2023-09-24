James Cook did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cook's stats can be found on this page.

In terms of season stats, Cook has rushed for 169 yards on 29 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and has eight catches (10 targets) for 53 yards.

James Cook Injury Status: DNP

Reported Injury: Personal

No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bills.

Bills vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Cook 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 29 169 0 5.8 10 8 53 0

Cook Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 12 46 0 4 17 0 Week 2 Raiders 17 123 0 4 36 0

