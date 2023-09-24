Will James Cook Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
James Cook did not participate in his most recent practice. The Buffalo Bills' Week 3 game against the Washington Commanders starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Cook's stats can be found on this page.
In terms of season stats, Cook has rushed for 169 yards on 29 carries with zero touchdowns, averaging 5.8 yards per carry, and has eight catches (10 targets) for 53 yards.
Keep an eye on Cook's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
James Cook Injury Status: DNP
- Reported Injury: Personal
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Bills.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Bills vs. Commanders Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Cook 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|29
|169
|0
|5.8
|10
|8
|53
|0
Cook Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|12
|46
|0
|4
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Raiders
|17
|123
|0
|4
|36
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.