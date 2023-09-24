Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +6600, the New York Jets are No. 18 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 24.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +800
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New York Betting Insights
- New York put together an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Jets games.
- Defensively, New York was a top-five unit last season, ranking fourth-best by giving up just 311.1 yards per game. It ranked 25th on offense (318.2 yards per game).
- At home last year, the Jets were 3-5. On the road, they were 4-5.
- As a favorite last season New York had only two victories (2-3). When the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
- In the passing game, Cook scored two touchdowns, with 39 catches for 295 yards.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), completing 54.5% of his throws, with six touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games.
- In 17 games last year, C.J. Mosley totaled 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 158 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+1000
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|L 30-10
|+800
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+10000
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+12500
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+3000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+10000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+1000
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1300
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+10000
